Schwarber went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Reds.

Schwarber hit a solo home run against Luis Castillo in the fourth inning, then capped off a big day with a grand slam in the ninth. The lefty slugger now has five home runs in his last eight games and nine total for the season, to go along with 19 RBI.