Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hitting second Wednesday

Schwarber moves up to second in the batting order for Wednesday's game against Cincinnati.

Wednesday will mark the first time since June 10 that Schwarber is hitting this high in the order, as he's been shuffling between the 5-to-7 spots for the past week. Since July 28, Schwarber has gone just 9-for-40 (.225 average) from the plate with 24 strikeouts, and hasn't recorded a multi-hit game during that span. It appears as though manager Joe Maddon is trying to rejuvenate the 24-year-old before the home stretch of the 2017 season.