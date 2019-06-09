Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Homers again

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals.

Batting first as has been his norm recently against righty starters, Schwarber hit his 12th home run of the season and fourth in the past 10 games in the fourth inning. The slugging outfielder is only batting .233, but his .338 on-base percentage and .455 slugging percentage have helped offset his low batting average.