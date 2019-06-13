Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Homers, drives in four
Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Rockies.
Schwarber hit a three-run home run in the second inning, then drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The slugging outfielder is up to 14 home runs and 32 RBI, and he continues to serve as an unorthodox leadoff hitter against right-handed starters.
