Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Homers, drives in four

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Rockies.

Schwarber hit a three-run home run in the second inning, then drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The slugging outfielder is up to 14 home runs and 32 RBI, and he continues to serve as an unorthodox leadoff hitter against right-handed starters.