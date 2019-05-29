Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Homers in loss

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Astros.

Schwarber also struck out twice, so he showed a little bit of everything he's known for. The slugger's approach at the plate doesn't lead to a high batting average, but he can go deep at any moment, as he proved Tuesday with his ninth home run of the season through 49 games.

