Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Homers, scores twice
Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Giants.
Schwarber homered and later doubled, the third time he has accomplished both in a single game this season. He has had a quiet May in terms of power -- he's slugging just .345 for the month -- but has maintained an excellent on-base percentage. That has helped him keep a baseline level of value when he isn't hitting for a lot of power and has also made his production more consistent.
