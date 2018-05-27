Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Homers, scores twice

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Giants.

Schwarber homered and later doubled, the third time he has accomplished both in a single game this season. He has had a quiet May in terms of power -- he's slugging just .345 for the month -- but has maintained an excellent on-base percentage. That has helped him keep a baseline level of value when he isn't hitting for a lot of power and has also made his production more consistent.