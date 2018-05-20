Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Homers Sunday before being ejected
Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Reds.
The long ball snapped a streak of 16 straight games without a homer, the second-longest homerless streak of his career, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. Schwarber later got tossed from the game for arguing balls and strikes, his first career ejection. The 25-year-old now has his batting line up to .248/.382/.496.
