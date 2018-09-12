Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hopes to return Friday

Schwarber (back) will not travel with the club to Washington for Thursday's make-up game but is targeting a return Friday versus Cincinnati, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Schwarber has been out since Saturday with a stiff back and he will remain in Chicago while the team heads back east for a make up of Sunday's postponement. This likely implies that Schwarber will not be utilized off the bench against Milwaukee on Wednesday, though manager Joe Maddon didn't officially comment on his availability.