Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Launches 19th home run
Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Pirates.
Schwarber followed an Albert Almora pinch-hit blast with one of his own in the sixth inning, giving the left-handed outfielder 19 home runs for the season. The Cubs have been deploying his powerful bat in the leadoff spot against righties, and Schwarber should continue to hit plenty of long balls and score a lot of runs atop a strong Chicago lineup.
