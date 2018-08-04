Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Launches 20th home run Saturday

Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, his 20th of the season, in Saturday's win over the Padres.

Schwarber reached the 20 home run plateau for the second straight year, and he's got a shot at matching the 30 he hit in 2017. The 25-year-old has also made strides with his batting average this year, as he's now hitting .250 after batting just .211 last season.