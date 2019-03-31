Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Launches first homer of season

Schwarber went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers.

His fifth-inning solo shot off Jeanmar Gomez was his first homer of 2019, and he chipped in an RBI single in the first as well. Schwarber slugged 56 total homers in 2017 and 2018, so there's no doubting his power, but so far in his big-league career he hasn't been able to make enough contact to put together a breakout campaign.