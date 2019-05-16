Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Leading off Thursday

Schwarber is starting in left field and hitting leadoff Thursday against the Cubs.

Schwarber is 3-for-6 with a pair of homers against opposing starter Luis Castillo, so he'll get a turn atop the order for Thursday's series finale. Since the start of May, Schwarber is hitting .182/.404/.273 with a homer and 12:9 BB:K in 12 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories