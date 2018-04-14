Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Not in lineup against southpaw
Schwarber is out of the lineup against the Braves on Saturday.
Schwarber will retreat to the bench with left-hander Sean Newcomb getting the start for Atlanta. In his place, Ben Zobrist draws the assignment in left while batting fifth in the order. Over 12 appearances this season, Schwarber is hitting .244/.326/.537 with three home runs and five RBI.
