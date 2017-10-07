Play

Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Not in Saturday lineup

Schwarber is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Saturday.

Schwarber went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts during Friday's victory, and will head to the bench with left-hander Gio Gonzalez on the mound for Washington. In his place, Ian Happ will start in left while Albert Almora is set to patrol center.

