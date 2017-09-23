Play

Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Not in Saturday's lineup

Schwarber is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Schwarber has not been in the lineup versus a left-handed starter since Aug. 12, so it should not be surprising that he is sitting out Saturday against Brewers lefty Brent Suter. Jon Jay will cover left field in Schwarber's place.

