Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Not in Saturday's lineup

Schwarber is out of the lineup Saturday against the Nationals.

Schwarber receives a day off after starting the past three games, picking up a hit in each contest to improve his season-long slash line of .192/.307/.423. In his place, Willson Contreras draws the start in left while Alex Avila sets up behind the plate.

