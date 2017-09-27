Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Not in Wednesday's starting nine

Schwarber is out of the lineup against St. Louis on Wednesday.

Schwarber went 1-for-2 with one RBI and a run scored during the club's 8-7 loss during Tuesday's contest, and will be replaced by Ben Zobrist in left field for Wednesday's game. Over his last eight appearances, Schwarber has gone 4-for-20 (.200 average) from the plate with three home runs and four RBI.