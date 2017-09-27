Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Not in Wednesday's starting nine
Schwarber is out of the lineup against St. Louis on Wednesday.
Schwarber went 1-for-2 with one RBI and a run scored during the club's 8-7 loss during Tuesday's contest, and will be replaced by Ben Zobrist in left field for Wednesday's game. Over his last eight appearances, Schwarber has gone 4-for-20 (.200 average) from the plate with three home runs and four RBI.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...