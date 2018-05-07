Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Not starting Monday

Schwarber is not in the lineup Monday against the Marlins.

As usual, Schwarber takes a seat against a lefty, with the Cubs squaring off against Jarlin Garcia. Schwarber has started against every righty but just two lefties so far this season. It's a smart tactic for the Cubs, as his OPS is 306 points higher against righties than lefties over the course of his career. The protection is helping him have a career season so far this year, hitting .269/.376/.548 with seven homers in 109 plate appearances.