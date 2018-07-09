Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Not starting Monday

Schwarber is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants.

Schwarber will take a seat against the left-handed Andrew Suarez, with Ian Happ getting the start in left field. Schwarber is hitting a solid .249/.376/.498 on the year. His 16.6 percent walk rate ranks fifth among all qualified hitters, and his defense has somewhat surprisingly graded out well, with his 6.7 UZR ranking second among all outfielders.