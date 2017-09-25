Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Not starting Monday
Schwarber is out of the lineup Monday against the Cardinals.
Since the start of September, Schwarber has appeared in 17 games and posted a .273/.333/.636 line to go with five home runs. He'll sit out Monday night while Ben Zobrist starts in left field.
