Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Off to a good start

Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

After another strong performance, Schwarber is now slashing .438/.640/.688 through nine games this spring, and his strikeout rate sits at an encouraging 16 percent. The 26-year-old should supply plenty of power this season, but if he can cut down his strikeout rate from last year's 27.5 percent, his overall numbers will likely look even better.