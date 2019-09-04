Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: On base four times in victory

Schwarber went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and a walk in a win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Schwarber fell a triple short of hitting for the cycle, collecting his fourth three-hit game of the season in the victory. His homer in the seventh was a shot to right field that traveled 412 feet. The 26-year-old has slugged 33 long balls and driven in 77 runs this season while slashing .236/.329/.515 in 514 plate appearances.