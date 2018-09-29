Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: On bench again Saturday

Schwarber is not in Saturday's lineup against St. Louis.

Schwarber was withheld from the starting nine for a second straight contest as Ian Happ gets a start in left field. Across 135 games this year, Schwarber has hit .241/.358/.472 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI.

