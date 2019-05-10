Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: On bench against lefty

Schwarber will sit Friday against southpaw Gio Gonzalez and the Brewers.

Schwarber hasn't been completely hidden against lefties this season, but he's sat against five of the nine the Cubs have faced so far. He's had success against them in a very limited sample, hitting .300 in 20 at-bats this year, but his career slash line with the platoon disadvantage still sits at .192/.313/.325. Kris Bryant starts in left field Friday.

