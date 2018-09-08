Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: On bench for Game 1

Schwarber is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

The Cubs will roll with Ian Happ, Albert Almora and Ben Zobrist across the outfield. Schwarber tweaked his back Wednesday and didn't start Thursday's game, but he was in the lineup Friday before the game got rained out. Expect the 25-year-old slugger to return to the lineup for the nightcap Saturday.