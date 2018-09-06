Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: On bench for series opener

Schwarber (back) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Nationals.

Schwarber will retreat to the bench for Thursday's series opener after tweaking his back during Wednesday's win over the Brewers. The Cubs are listing the outfielder as day-to-day. Kris Bryant and Ben Zobrist will cover the corner-outfield spots in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories