Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: On bench Friday

Schwarber is out of the lineup versus Philadelphia on Friday.

Schwarber will retreat to the bench after starting the past eight games in left field, during which he went 5-for-29 (.172 average) with two home runs and four RBI. In his place, Ian Happ will draw a start and hit seventh in the order. Look for Schwarber to return to the starting lineup Saturday.

