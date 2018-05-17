Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out against left-hander
Schwarber is not in the starting nine versus the Braves on Thursday.
Ian Happ will man left field for the series finale with southpaw Max Fried on the bump. Look for Schwarber to join the lineup for Friday's series opener against Cincinnati as Homer Bailey takes the hill.
