Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out against left-hander
Schwarber is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Friday.
Schwarber will retreat to the bench with southpaw Brent Suter taking the mound for Milwaukee. During Thursday's victory, Schwarber tallied the lone run of the ballgame, hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning. Ian Happ will draw a start in left field and bat sixth.
