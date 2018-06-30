Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out against lefty

Schwarber is out of Saturday's lineup against the Twins.

Lefty Adalberto Mejia is starting for Minnesota, so Schwarber will take his customary spot on the bench. He is hitting .212/.354/.450 with six home runs and a 29:17 K:BB in 80 June at-bats. Ben Zobrist is starting in left field and hitting sixth.

