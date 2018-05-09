Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out against southpaw
Schwarber is not in the lineup against Miami on Wednesday.
Schwarber will retreat to the bench with left-hander Wei-Yin Chen on the hill for the Marlins. In his place, Ian Happ will start in left field and bat seventh. Schwarber will likely return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the White Sox.
More News
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...