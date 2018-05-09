Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out against southpaw

Schwarber is not in the lineup against Miami on Wednesday.

Schwarber will retreat to the bench with left-hander Wei-Yin Chen on the hill for the Marlins. In his place, Ian Happ will start in left field and bat seventh. Schwarber will likely return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the White Sox.

