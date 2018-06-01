Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out of lineup Friday
Schwarber is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.
Schwarber will head to the bench Friday in favor of Ben Zobrist, who is starting in left field and batting leadoff. The 25-year-old has struggled to make consistent contact but continues to show good plate disipline, and finished with a .234/.372/.429 slash line and three home runs in May.
