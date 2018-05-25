Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out of lineup Friday
Schwarber is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Left-hander Derek Holland is on the hill for the Giants on Friday, sending Schwarber to the bench. Switch-hitter Ian Happ will take over in left field and bat seventh for the Cubs.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Playing better defense this season•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Homers Sunday before being ejected•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting against lefty•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out against left-hander•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Steals twice Sunday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out against southpaw•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...