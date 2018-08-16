Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out of Thursday's lineup

Schwarber is not in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Schwarber will take a seat for the first time since Aug. 2 as Ian Happ, Albert Almora and Jason Heyward make up the outfield during Thursday's series opener. Since the beginning of August, Schwarber is hitting .268/.318/.366 with just two extra-base hits.

More News
Our Latest Stories