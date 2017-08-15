Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Schwarber is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Reds.

This is a rare day off for Schwarber against a righty (Luis Castillo). The Cubs will go with more of a defensive-minded group (Jon Jay, Albert Almora, Jason Heyward) in the outfield to support contact-heavy starter Kyle Hendricks. Schwarber is hitting .247/.350/.551 with seven home runs in 30 games since being promoted from Triple-A.