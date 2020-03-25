Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Plagued by strikeouts in spring
Schwarber posted a 33.3 percent strikeout rate in 11 Cactus League games before MLB suspended play.
The small sample size caveat applies here, but it's still a bit unsettling to see strikeouts be an issue for Schwarber. The slugger had cut his strikeout rate each of the past two seasons after fanning 30.9 percent of the time in 2017. He also saw his OPS increase in each of the last two seasons. Schwarber's game will always involve a decent number of strikeouts, but keeping that rate around last year's 25.6 percent or lower will certainly be useful.
