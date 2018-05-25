Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Playing better defense this season

Schwarber is playing better defense this season, which could allow him to stay in games longer, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Schwarber has played better in left field this season, particularly in the last five games, when he's nailed several runners on the bases. "Overall it has been going well out there," Schwarber said. "I'm just trying to make smart decisions and get the ball to where it needs to be." Cubs manager Joe Maddon has routinely pulled Schwarber for a defensive replacement late in games the last few years, but if the 25-year-old continues to show improvement in the field, he could stay in there longer, which would mean more at-bats.