Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Plays hero in 10th

Schwarber went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Reds.

His lone hit was a big one, as Schwarber took Raisel Iglesias deep in the bottom of the 10th for his first career walkoff blast. The slugger has now homered in three straight games, all solo shots, giving Schwarber 21 home runs and 46 RBI through 90 games to go with his .231/.324/.481 slash line.

