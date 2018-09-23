Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Pops home run No. 26 in win

Schwarber went 2-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

The home run is No. 26 of the season for Schwarber, giving him an outside shot at getting to 30 for the second straight year with a big final week. The slugger was replaced defensively in the seventh inning, and the team's inclination to do this in close games limits Schwarber's overall potential. However, the 25-year-old's power output gives him plenty of value in all fantasy formats.