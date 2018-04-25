Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Pops two homers Tuesday

Schwarber went 2-for-5 with two solo homers in Tuesday's win over the Indians.

Schwarber, an Ohio native, enjoyed a successful homecoming in Tuesday's rout of the Indians. His two homers were his fifth and sixth of the season, increasing the slugging left fielder's slash line to an elite .302/.413/.635 mark. It's still very early in the season, but Schwarber is on pace to put up career-best numbers in 2018.