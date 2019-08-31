Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Posts 32nd homer

Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 7-1 victory against the Brewers on Friday.

The 26-year-old continues to hit well below .250, but he's experiencing the best power season of his career. Schwarber has smashed eight homers in August and already has a career-high 32 home runs this season. He owns a .502 slugging percentage despite a .230 average. Schwarber also has 73 RBI and 65 runs in 434 at-bats this season.