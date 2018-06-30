Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Pounds 16th homer Friday

Schwarber went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 10-6 win over the Twins.

While his 16 homers on the year leaves him slightly behind last year's per-game pace, Schwarber's increased plate discipline has boosted his fantasy value significantly in leagues that use OBP -- he's drawn 48 walks in 72 games, and his .370 OBP is 55 points higher than last season's mark.