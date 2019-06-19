Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Provides lone run with blast

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the White Sox.

Schwarber actually led off the bottom of the first inning with the blast, his 16th of the season, but he and the rest of the Cubs sputtered from there. The slugging outfielder continues to post good power numbers as the team's primary leadoff hitter against right-handed starters.

