Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Reaches 30 home runs

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Reds.

He launched one deep to center off Jackson Stephens for his 30th home run of the season, and later drove in two more against Stephens after a wild pitch put runners in scoring position. Schwarber struggled mightily early on and was ultimately demoted to Triple-A in June, but he's hit .254 with 17 homers since the All-Star break.