Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Reaches base four times in win

Schwarber went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Pirates.

Schwarber also notably did not strike out in the game, though he's still whiffing 27.9 percent of the time for the season. The slugging outfielder is basically delivering exactly what the Cubs and fantasy owners expected: a lot of strikeouts and walks, with good power (18 home runs). Schwarber is locked in as the Cubs' leadoff hitter against righties, and while the strikeouts hurt his batting average, his ability to draw walks and hit the ball over the fence make him a threat atop the lineup.