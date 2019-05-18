Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Reaches base four times

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, three walks and three runs scored Friday against the Nationals.

Schwarber clubbed a two-run blast over the fence in left field during the eighth inning, extending Chicago's lead to three runs. The 26-year-old outfielder led off for the Cubs on Friday evening, and he responded by getting on base four times in a 14-6 victory. Schwarber is slashing .220/.345/.398 with six homers and 13 RBI through 38 games in 2019.