Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Records three hits against Reds

Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Reds.

Schwarber was locked in but unfortunately his teammates were not, as the rest of the lineup went a combined 2-for-28. The slugging outfielder now has two three-hit efforts over his last three starts as he continues to put together a strong campaign.

