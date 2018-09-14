Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Remains sidelined Friday

Schwarber (back) is not in the lineup against Cincinnati on Friday, though he was able go through some outfield drills and sprint in the outfield prior to the series opener, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

There was a chance Schwarber would return to the starting lineup Friday but it looks like he will require a little more time off as he continues to deal with a back issue. He should be considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's matinee. In his absence, Kris Bryant will get the start in left field while David Bote draws the assignment at third base.