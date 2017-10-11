Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Removed from Wednesday's lineup

Schwarber was taken off the lineup card for Game 4 of the NLDS against Washington on Wednesday.

Following the Nationals' change from Tanner Roark to Stephen Strasburg, manager Joe Maddon elected to put Jason Heyward into the starting nine in Schwarber's place. Schwarber will once again be available off the bench, and will likely appear as a pinch hitter during the latter stages of Wednesday's contest.