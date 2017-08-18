Play

Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Retreats to bench Friday

Schwarber is out of the lineup against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Schwarber will get the day off against left-hander J.A. Happ after starting seven of the past eight games. In his place, Ben Zobrist draws the assignment in left while Ian Happ mans the keystone.

